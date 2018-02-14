“Despicable” woman conned elderly men out of £20,000

A woman who defrauded elderly and vulnerable victims out of nearly £20,000 has been jailed in offences branded as “despicable” by police.

Stacey Williamson (30), from Castleford, was sentenced to two years in prison at Leeds Crown Court on Monday for a series of theft offences in which she targeted vulnerable men in Wakefield and Holmfirth.

Williamson pleaded guilty to six counts of theft relating to offences committed against two men in their 70s from Wakefield and Holmfirth in 2017.

The 30-year-old befriended the men and abused the friendship and used it to gain access to their bank cards, stealing approximately £19,000 over the period of her offending.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett of Wakefield CID, said: “We welcome Williamson’s sentencing for what were despicable crimes in which she targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.

“One of them lost the majority of his pension to Williamson, who initially denied the offences before pleading guilty at court.

“She deliberately played on her victim’s vulnerabilities and took advantage of them in a way which the overwhelming majority of persons and those with elderly relatives in particular will find sickening.

“I hope her victims can take some comfort from knowing she is now behind bars.”