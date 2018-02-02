Details of Hannah Hauxwell's funeral announced

Have your say

Hannah Hauxwell's funeral will take place in the town where she was born.

The legendary Dales farmer passed away this week at the age of 91.

Hannah was well-known for her TV appearances in the 1970s and 80s, when her eccentric and austere life running a North Pennines smallholding single-handedly featured in a Yorkshire Television documentary series.

Hannah sold the farm in 1988, moving to a cottage in a nearby village, and she spent the last years of her life in a nursing home in West Auckland, County Durham.

Her funeral will take place in Barnard Castle, the Teesdale market town where she was born.

The service is to be held at the town's Methodist chapel on February 16 at 11am.

Hannah's farm in Baldersdale was originally in the North Riding of Yorkshire, but became part of neighbouring County Durham when the administrative boundaries were subsequently altered.