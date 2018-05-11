Detective's fresh hope that suspected mastermind of deadly fire-bombing will be brought back to UK to face justice

A SENIOR detective has spoken of his fresh hope that the suspected mastermind of a fire-bombing which killed three adults and five children 16 years ago will be extradited to face justice.

Shahid Mohammed was arrested in Pakistan more than three years ago in connection with the fatal fire in Birkby, Huddersfield, which left eight members of the same family dead.

But with no extradition treaty in place between the UK and Pakistan, the process of asking for him to be brought back to face a British court has been beset by delays.

Now Detective Superintendent Nick Wallen, who has been leading the investigation, said this week his force was asked to send key information about the case to a Pakistani judge as he considers the ad-hoc extradition request.

He said he was hopeful that progress was being made, while warning that they had been given "false hope" before.

He said: "We are hoping against all hope that the judiciary in Pakistan, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the UK and local members of Parliament can continue to put pressure on the Pakistani authorities to bring him back to the UK to face justice."

The tragedy remains the biggest single event of multiple murders that West Yorkshire Police has investigated in nearly 30 years.

Muhammed Atteq-ur-Rehman, 18, Nefessa Aziz, 35, Tayyaba Batool, three, Rabia Batool, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two and six-month-old Najeeba Nawaz all died as a result of the fire. 54-year-old Zaib-un-Nisa died in hospital a week later.

One man has been convicted of murder and two of manslaughter in connection with the fire.

But Det Supt Waller said Mohammed was suspected of being "the mover and shaker behind all of this, the driving force behind that twisted honour-based motive".