Detectives appeal for help to find missing Leeds man

Detectives searching for a man missing from his home in Leeds say they are "very concerned" for his welfare.

Police are appealing for help to find 44-year-old Sean O'Neil, who was last seen at his home address in the Thorpe Road area at around 4.30am this morning (June 25).

He was reported missing at lunchtime.

Officers believe he may be in Leeds city centre and say they have been conducting "extensive enquiries" to find him.

Mr O'Neil is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of large build, with a shaven head.

Anyone who has seen him or who has information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, referencing police log 793 of June 25.