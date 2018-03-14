Detectives granted extra time to quiz Sheffield murder suspects

Detectives have today been granted extra time to quiz two men arrested over a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.ring hearimn

Magistrates have given South Yorkshire Police permission to hold the two men in custody until tomorrow while detectives continue to investigate the murder of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake, who was killed last Thursday afternoon.

Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death in Sheffield

The men, who are aged 24 and 25 and from Pitsmoor and Southey, were arrested over the death on Monday and are both being held on suspicion of murder and wounding.

The younger man was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was stabbed at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave.

The dad-of-three, whose children are all under the age of five, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 23-year-old man stabbed in the same incident was discharged from hospital over the weekend after treatment.

Detectives have not yet revealed the motive for the murder, but are treating it as a targeted attack.

Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.