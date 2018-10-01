Detectives investigating York sex attack renew appeal to trace man

As students return to York for the start of the academic year, detectives investigating a sex attack in the city have again appealed for their help.

Police investigating a serious sexual assault on a 19-year-old girl in the early hours of May 30 want to identify a man captured on CCTV who they believe may be a student.

The man police in York want to trace.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers believe the man is in his late teens to early 20s and is around the age to either be a student or to socialise with students – therefore they are renewing their appeal as people return to the city to study. At the time of the offence the man is believed to have lived in the Tang Hall area of the city.

"North Yorkshire Police originally appealed for information in June and asked for a vital witness, a taxi driver, to come forward. This person has since been traced."

Anyone who recognises the man in the image can contact the York Serious Crime Team via 101 or email SCTYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.