Detectives name Brighouse man whose body was found last week

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Brighouse have now named the deceased as 29-year-old Carl Wood.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the death of Mr Wood, of Eastwood Street.

Officers were called to Whinney Hill Park shortly after 2pm on Thursday last week and discovered Mr Wood’s body.

A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with his death has since been released on police bail pending further investigation, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Gibson, who is leading the case, said; “The unexpected death of anyone in the community is always a shock to those locally, and extremely distressing to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Our enquiries in to understanding the circumstances that led to Mr Wood’s death are on going.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180172665. Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.