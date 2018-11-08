Dickie Bird at unveiling of Barnsley Hospital’s £2.8m new neonatal unit

Have your say

LEGENDARY cricket umpire Dickie Bird was at Barnsley Hospital to witness the grand opening of its £2.8m new neonatal unit.

Dickie has donated thousands of pounds to the neonatal project at the hospital in his home town.

8 November 2018...... Dickie Bird on the new neonatal unit at Barnsley Hospital, which he gave a �70,000 donation to help fund.'NOTE BABY IS NOT REAL Picture Tony Johnson.

The new unit provides care for babies born at 27 weeks and above.

It has been relocated and redeveloped and now offers a bright, welcoming and spacious environment purpose-built for families and their babies.

The new neonatal scheme is part of Barnsley Hospital’s wider refurbishment of O-Block, the oldest part of the hospital estate built in 1973.

It has 14 cots in total: two intensive care, three high dependency and nine special care.

Lead neonatal Nurse Angela Whelton, said: “The actual care we give the baby in our new unit will not change.

“The biggest benefit will be the change to parents who can sometimes spend weeks or even months on the unit with their baby.

“ This new unit is bringing our environment into the 21st century.

“The hospital has invested a large amount of money to make this happen but none of it would be possible without the generosity of the people of Barnsley.”