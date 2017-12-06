Did You Know Alan?

Humberside Police is trying to trace the relatives of a man who was found dead at home.

Police were called to Alan Ticklepenny's flat on Porter Street on Sunday after he hadn't been seen for a couple of days.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner. However, officers have not been able to trace Mr Ticklepenny's next of kin.

He is thought to have lived in York and Selby before and if anyone knows the whereabouts of relatives they are asked to call 101 quoting log 560 of 02/12/17.