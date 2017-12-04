Did you see early morning crash in Huddersfield?

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash involving five vehicles which left a woman with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police say that two vehicles, a Vauxhall Corsa and a Citroen Relay Van, were both travelling on New Hey Road away from Huddersfield when they collided.

They then both hit three stationary cars - a Volkswagen Golf, Vauxhall Insignia and Hynundai i40.

As a result a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash, which happened at 6.53am on Saturday to contact them on 101.