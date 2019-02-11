Digital tech conference looks to the future

Go Digital – Live!, a free-to-attend conference, will take place at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town Football Club, on Monday February 25.

The all-day event will focus on how businesses in the Leeds City Region can digitally transform themselves in 2019 and will offer practical advice on making the most of technologies such as LinkedIn, CRM systems and data analytics.

The digital technology conference is being organised by Government-backed Digital Enterprise, a business support programme which aims to boost the region’s digital competitiveness.

It will advise Yorkshire firms on how to harness the potential of disruptive technologies, the power of apps and data analytics.

A keynote speaker at the event will be consultant Steve Wells of Fast Future Publishing, who advises global corporations on the potential of disruptive technologies. Mr Wells will talk about how brands can leverage technology to create distinctive identities and drive growth and will share ideas and advice on innovation and future-proofing.

Muz Mumtaz, who heads Digital Enterprise, said: “We have deliberately set the bar high for this conference, which will be the finale of our four sell-out events.

“It’s so important for small businesses in our region to make sure they are not being left behind by the tech trends that are so vital for us to compete and grow as a region, especially in the current uncertain economic climate.

“Essentially Go Digital Live! really is something that, for the sake of your business, you simply cannot afford to miss. The conference is free to attend and spaces are going fast, I’d advise people to sign up sooner rather than later at www.godigitallive.co.uk.”

Dan Akers, co-founder of Leeds-based LightStart Apps, will host a session on interactive app creation. There will also be seminars on podcasting, chat bot technology, email marketing and video production.

The Google Digital Garage team will talk about data analytics, and attendees will have the opportunity to access mentoring from digital marketing experts at Digital Enterprise.

SMEs in the Leeds City Region, which includes West Yorkshire, York and Harrogate, Craven and Selby in North Yorkshire, are all eligible to attend.