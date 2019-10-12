Director of rugby Clive Griffiths pleased with Doncaster Knights’ progress

Doncaster Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths is “proud” of his side’s progress as they prepare for today’s Championship opener at Hartpury.

On the back of an impressive Championship Cup win over Jersey, the Welshman thinks they are well-prepared for the first league game of the season.

The South Yorkshire club have shown plenty of encouraging signs in their build-up so far and Griffiths is looking for them to build on that in the 80 minutes ahead.

“We know Hartpury will be very confident because they have beaten us down there before,” he said.

“However, last time we were there we turned it on and had a very good win.

“We won’t be taking them lightly, just like you can’t do anybody in this division, anyone can beat anyone on their given day.

“We will turn up with a really determined attitude; we have had two out of three wins and have had three good victories in pre-season as well and I am proud of the progress we are making here.”

Doncaster beat Hartpury 44-22 in the Championship Cup three weeks ago and their opponents are yet to get off the mark after then losing at Jersey and again versus Newcastle Falcons last weekend

Knights make three changes after last week’s success against Jersey.

Captain Michael Hills and Morgan Eames both return from injuries while Curtis Wilson replaces Tyson Lewis on the wing.

In National North 1, twelfth-placed Rotherham have the chance to climb above visiting Darlington Mowden Park, who sit tenth, if they can win, while bottom side Hull Ionians seek a first win at Rams.