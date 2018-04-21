'Dirty hair' robber punches woman and steals bike in Ferrybridge

A robber described as having a distinctive scar and "dirty" hair punched a woman before snatching her bike under a flyover in Ferrybridge.

Detectives investigating the offence which happened at around 11.45am on Wednesday, April 11 have today released an e-fit to try and trace the culprit.

Police said the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was riding her bike on Pontefract Road, under the flyover, when she was approached by a male who demanded her bike.

He punched the victim and stole her bike, officers added.

The culprit is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with jaw-length “dirty” brown hair and stubble on his chin.

He had a distinctive scar from his left cheek to his jaw and was wearing a black/grey puffer jacket, black jeans and blue trainers.

The blue mountain bike had full-length suspension forks all the way to the handle bars and a white back. It had a rear coil spring, gel seat, mechanical disc brakes and 26-inch wheels. The cables were white with blue paint.

Anyone who recognises the person pictured in the e-fit image or with any information about this offence is asked to call DC 6866 Wheatley in Wakefield District CID, quoting crime reference 13180170162.

Police are also interested in hearing from anyone who has seen a bike matching the description for sale.

Information can also be given byusing the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.