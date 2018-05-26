Discarded cigarette believed to have started fire on balcony of Skipton flat

A discarded cigarette is believed that have start a fire on the balcony of a flat in Skipton during the early hours.

North Yorkshire Fire Service was called out to a fire at the flat off Keighley Road shortly after 1.05am this morning.

A spokesman said two crews from Skipton had dealt with the fire on the balcony of a first floor flat, using a hose reel to put out the flames.

He said: "Slight fire damage was caused to the wooden floor of the balcony.

"The cause is believed to be a discarded cigarette smouldering in a plant pot of dried out compost."

