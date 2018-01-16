Discontent over pay fuelling employee desire for new jobs

Half of workers in Yorkshire have seen their salary remain static or decrease in the past 12 months, fuelling discontent among large swathes of the region’s workforce.

Fifty five per cent of staff members in the region said they were dissatisfied with the current salary with 56 per cent intending to leave their current position in 2018.

However nearly three quarters of those surveyed by recruiter Hays admitted to not having requested an improved salary from their employer.

And the research also showed that salary increases can be expected for those roles most in demand by Yorkshire’s employers and the outlook is positive for those professionals looking to move in 2018.

Specific roles set to command significant salary increases due to a shortage of suitably qualified candidates include quantity surveyors and structural engineers.

However, cyber security architects and brand managers are also in short supply across the region.

Pam Lindsay-Dunn, regional managing director of Hays in Yorkshire, said: “Many Yorkshire employees are clearly dissatisfied by their current salaries, and with so many candidates confident in their own skills this is fuelling a feeling of under appreciation.

“We expect to see a high proportion of candidates in the region searching for new opportunities in the coming months, and for these professionals now is a crucial time to evaluate which direction they want in their career.

“It’s clear that skilled professionals working in commercial construction industry can be most optimistic, and we are seeing particularly high demand for quantity surveyors and structural engineers across Yorkshire. We’re also seeing a rising demand for professionals specialising in cyber security and branding, likely sparked by the growth digital hubs in cities such as Leeds and York.

“That being said, professionals outside of these sectors can also target top opportunities by familiarising themselves with just how much their skills are valued by organisations in the region and weighing new opportunities accordingly.”

Hays’ data highlights that economic conditions appear to have impacted employee satisfaction across Yorkshire, with more than half of Yorkshire staff say their pay does not reflect their individual performance.

In all 54 per cent say it does not reflect their experience or expertise and the same number claim their pay is not reflective of the responsibilities of their role.