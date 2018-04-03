Disruption and police on scene after lorry jack-knifes across M1 near Leeds

Have your say

Motorists are being warned of delays on the M1 near Leeds after a lorry jack-knifed on the carriageway.

An HGV hit and caused damage to the safety barrier and West Yorkshire Police are currently on scene dealing with the incident.

-> Man dies after low speed crash at Leeds Bradford Airport

A spokesman for the force said: "This is the current issue on the M1 near Leeds at the moment. HGV caused damage to to safety barrier. Recovery on route"

The incident is on the M1 Northbound between junctions 43 and 44.

-> Revealed: Leeds' secret underground tunnels

The lorry smash on the M1. Photo: West Yorkshire Police RPU/Twitter

It comes after a serious crash caused long delays on the M62 this morning.