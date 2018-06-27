Disruption on A64 and M62 causing morning delays for commuters

Motorists are being warned of long delays on the A64 and M62.

A64. PIC: Google

The westbound carriageway of the A64 is currently gridlocked due to what is believed to be overrunning roadworks.

One eyewitness says that temporary traffic lights are still in place on the main stretch, although the roadworks are only meant to take place overnight.

Delays of around 30 minutes are currently being experienced by motorists in the area around junction 44 for the A1.

Meanwhile, the M62 is currently experiencing heavy delays on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 25 for the A644 and junction 27 Geldard Road.