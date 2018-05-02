Disruption on the trains continues in Bridlington

Trains have started running again between Bridlington and Hull, but passengers have been warned to expect further disruption.

A track defect was found at Carnaby this morning and Network Rail staff are at the scene carrying out urgent repairs.

A statement on the National Rail Enquiries website said: "Urgent repairs are needed to be made the track between Bridlington and Driffield and this is causing disruption to journeys between Scarborough and Hull.

"Trains are currently only able to use one of the two tracks between Bridlington and Driffield and therefore the following changes will apply:

"There will be one train an hour running between Bridlington and Hull, in both directions, and this train will call at all intermediate stations

"Trains that normally run between Scarborough and Hull are only currently running between Scarborough and Bridlington."

The 13:44 service from Hull to Bridlington will not connect with a train towards Scarborough. A bus will be waiting at Bridlington to take passengers to Scarborough, stopping at each station; however, this bus will not pick up additional passengers at these stations.