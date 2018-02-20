Distinctive air rifle stolen in house burglary

Have your say

AN AIR RIFLE was among items stolen during a burglary at a house in East Yorkshire.

Police said the distinctive looking air rifle along with jewellery and cash was stolen from a property in Holme-on-Spalding-Moor near Howden.

The burglary happened at house on Hawthorn Drive sometime on February 11 while the occupants were out.

The rifle has an unusual wooden handle and is easily identifiable. The cash stolen was in euros and pounds. There are no details of the jewellery stolen.

Call police on 101, quoting log 540 of 11/02/18.