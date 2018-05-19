'Distinctive' guitars and studio equipment stolen

Distinctive guitars and recording equipment were stolen in a burglary in Halifax.

Police are appealing for help in tracing the items stolen from premises in Bradshaw.

One of the stolen guitars

They include two Fender guitars, six guitar pedals, a mixing desk and other equipment.

Detective Constable Jason Mohan of Calderdale CID said; “Many of the items stolen are not only specialist, but quite distinctive and I am sure someone will have seen them for sale, or been invited to buy them. I’d ask anyone with information to come forward by calling 101, using the 101 Live Chat on our website or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone with any information about any of the listed items, or who may have seen them for sale or been invited to buy them is asked to contact police via 101 or using the 101 Live Chat system quoting 13180235990.

The full list of stolen items is below:

Some of the stolen equipment

Guitars:

1998 Fender Stratocaster ,black body, white pickguard and maple neck.

Fender precision deluxe body is butterscotch colour with black pickguard and maple neck.

Guitar pedals:

BOSS RV20

BOSS RV3 HOTCAKE

CROWTHER

BOSS TU2

BOSS CS3

BOSS GE7

BOSS pedal case BCB60

Ancillary equipment:

microphones

XLR leads

Yamaha DXR 12 PA speakers

Mackie 1642-VLZ PRO mixing desk

Peavey PV-2600 PA amp