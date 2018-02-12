Distinctive jewellery stolen during break-in at house near Grimsby

Dozens of items of jewellery were stolen during a burglary at a house near Grimsby.

The break-in happened at the property on Coniston Crescent, Humberston, while the occupants were away between January 24 and February 7.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: “The thieves stole dozens of items of jewellery including some very distinctive pieces.”

Items taken included an Omega gold watch with an inscription on the back reading ‘Presented to Andrew Bridge by FW Woolworth’.

Also stolen was an Everite gold watch with the words ‘Presented to SJ Cupis by British Rail’ on the back.

Gold necklaces, cufflinks and bracelets were among the other items taken.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Humberside Police on 101, quoting log reference 52 of February 7.