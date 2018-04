Police are appealing for anyone who sees a distinctive Volkswagen Scirocco to get in touch.

The black coloured car was stolen at 1am on Thursday, April 19 when the suspects broke into the house on Lower Edge Road, Elland and took the keys to the car.

The vehicle, pictured, has distinctive red and white stripes on the roof and red wing-mirrors.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13180184442.