DNA spray to be used 24 hours a day in battle against illegal off-road bikers

DNA spray used to catch out rogue off-road bikers will be rolled out 24 hours a day across the district.

Officers in Wakefield East began using the spray last year and successfully convicted an 18-year-old rider.

Chief Inspector Richard Close.

Now patrol officers all over the district will have access to the spray to tag illegal off-road bikers, meaning it will be on the streets 24 hours a day for the first time.

Each can of spray, which is harmless and invisible to the eye, contains a unique chemical solution. By spraying people who are riding anti-socially and the vehicle they are on, officers can ‘tie’ them to the offence.

The district's Operation Matrix police off-road team will also be expanded as part of a crackdown on illegal riders, with four new bikes to be deployed following £25k funding from Wakefield District Housing.

Chief Inspector Richard Close of Wakefield District Police, said: “Anti-social off road is a blight on communities and it is an issue which we are determined to tackle through increasing resources available to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams."

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for communities and chair of the Community Safety Partnership, added: "This type of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with the police to do all we can to tackle it.”

Local officers are also issuing pictures of people they want to identify in connection with illegal riding, and are warning parents who turn a blind eye or encourage to their children’s activities that they could be punished too.

The new measures are being put in place following a recent increase in reports of anti-social off road riding, particularly in the Castleford and Knottingley areas.

Earlier this month, officers received a report of two girls riding on footpaths on the Warwick estate. They used the spray on the youngsters, aged 16 and 13, and arrested both on suspicion of driving offences.

Inspector Paul Sullivan of Wakefield Police East, said: “We have seen an upswing in reports and what for me is disappointing is intelligence we are receiving suggesting some parents may be turning a blind eye to this sort of behaviour.

“I would say to parents that, quite frankly, if your children are involved in illegal off road riding and you are found to have been complicit or encouraged this you could well face action yourself.

“I would urge residents to report any information they may have about people riding anti socially in their communities to allow us to take action.

“Our investment in tools such as our DNA spray shows just how seriously we take this issue."