Do not pass Golcar... A throw of the dice for Huddersfield

It’s a long way from Mayfair and the Old Kent Road, but the latest “regionalised” version of the board game Monopoly is to be set in Huddersfield, its makers have revealed.

Its launch later this year will follow similar Yorkshire game boards for Leeds, Hull, York, Sheffield and the county itself.

The popularity of Hudders­field’s Premier League football team was said to have helped seal the arrangement, following a public poll which also involved neighbouring Halifax.

Monopoly’s maker, Winning Moves UK, which licences the game from its American parent, has yet to say which local landmarks will feature on the Huddersfield board, but it notes that the poet John Betjeman described the town’s railway station as “England’s most splendid facade”.

Yesterday, it coaxed the station’s cat, Felix, from mouse duties to take part in a publicity drive to appeal for suggestions.

Spokesman Afolabi Omotola said: “A shopping centre could appear on Oxford Street, the Town Hall on Whitehall, and an art gallery on trendy Angel, Islington.”