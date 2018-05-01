Do you have any of these faulty cots, tablets or straighteners? Products recalled by Argos in 2018 and why

A warning has been issued to parents about a set of cots which are being recalled by retail giant Argos.

Parents have been warned to stop using the cots and return them immediately for a full refund or replacement.

Other products which have been recalled by Argos include a HP tablet which could overheat and create a burn risk and a set of hair straighteners which could be an electric shock hazard.

Many of the products are sold at several retailers, but these are the products Argos has listed on its product recalls website in 2018.

Here are the products recalled by Argos in 2018 so far according to the Argos website.

Cuggl Camborne Cots

Argos says: "As part of our ongoing quality control procedures we have identified that in certain instances the top rail of the cot could over time become detached resulting in sharp points becoming exposed."

The recall affects:

CUGGL CAMBORNE COT BED - TWO TONE

CUGGL CAMBORNE COT BED - WHITE

Cat no. 737/8443

These cot beds are also found as part of the following 3 piece sets:

Cuggl Camborne 3 Piece Set - Two Tone - Cat No. 709/5654

Cuggl Camborne 3 Piece Set - White - Cat No. 739/8258

This recall does not affect the chest of drawers or wardrobe, where the cot was purchased as part of a 3 piece set.

Contact the Argos customer helpline at 0345 600 6475.

LEE STAFFORD COCO LOCO HAIR STRAIGHTENER - CAT NO. 557/2162

What Argos says: "As part of ongoing quality checks; manufacturer (MPL) has identified a potential safety hazard involving the swivel mains connection of the appliance, which could result in an electric shock hazard.

"The manufacturer (MPL) of catalogue number 5572162 has asked retailers selling the product to assist them in contacting customers who have bought this product and we want to make you aware that they are recalling the Hair Straightener as a precaution."

This is the exact product: Lee Stafford Coco Loco Straightener, catalogue number 557/2162, Model Number LSHS15, Batch Code 1623

Argos adds on its website: "If your hair straightener has the same catalogue/model number but a different batch number, your hair straightener is NOT impacted by this recall

"The Model Number and Batch code are printed on the rating plate, located on the inside of the lower half of the straightener handle"

For queries on the product's recall, contact MPL Customer Service 03454 676743: or email warranty@mplhome.com

HP PAVILION X360 CELERON NOTEBOOK

Notice updated 11th January 2018

Argos says: "HP have identified an issue with some HP batteries whereby they have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers.

"The following two HP Pavilion models sold from December 2015 through December 2017 have been affected:

HP PAVILION X360 CELERON 11.6IN 4GB 500GB TOUCH CONVERTIBLE

395/5406 in Mint

HP PAVILION X360 CELERON 11.6IN 4GB 500GB TOUCH CONVERTIBLE

417/7575 in Purple"

Argos says: "It is essential to check your battery. Please go immediately to the HP Battery Recall website at http://www.hp.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to check if your battery is affected by this expanded recall program.

"Please note that these batteries are internal to the systems, which means they are not customer replaceable. Customers should not remove them on their own. HP will provide battery replacement services by an authorised technician for each potentially affected battery at no cost. Please visit their HP Battery Recall website for further information."

Argos adds on its website: "HP has developed a BIOS update for customers whose battery is affected by this recall program that will put the battery into "Battery Safety Mode".

"Customers should discontinue use of batteries affected by this recall program immediately by placing it in Battery Safety Mode.

"Once the battery is put into Safety Mode, customers may continue to safely use their notebook or mobile workstation by connecting to an HP power adaptor. Visit the HP Battery Recall website for information on the BIOS update.

"No other HP or Argos product is affected by this recall."

GUILD 2000W HEAT GUN

Notice updated 1st May 2018

Argos says: "The safety of our products is a priority. Following product safety monitoring, we have found that the Guild 2000W Heat gun, catalogue number 798/8613, poses an electrical shock & burn hazard and we are recalling this product.

This recall relates only to the Guild 2000W Heat Gun, catalogue number 798/8613, compare your Heat Gun with the photo below. No other Heat Gun is affected by this recall.

GUILD 2000W HEAT GUN

Cat no. 798/8613

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO DO?

Argos says: "If you have purchased one of these Heat Guns, please stop using it immediately and return to your nearest Argos store for a full refund or replacement product as soon as possible."

ELC JUNGLE FUN BALL RUN

Notice updated 1st May 2018

Argos says: "ELC is undertaking a voluntary recall of the ELC Jungle Fun Ball Run as there is a chance the product may collapse. This toy was sold in ELC, Mothercare, Argos stores and on the ELC, Mothercare and Argos websites from July 2016.

"This product was also available through a number of different retail outlets, please contact them directly for a refund if you did not purchase this item through Argos."

Argos catalogue number: 614/8540

MOTHERCARE PRODUCT CODE 143471

Located under the battery compartment.

To check Argos' full product recalls list, head to the Argos product recall page.