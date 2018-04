Coroners in Hull are asking for the public's help in tracing the relatives of a man who died last week.

Raymond Melvin Tune, known as Ray, died at his home on Goodwin Parade in Hull on Wednesday April 11. The Coroners Office has not been able to locate his next of kin and have asked Humberside Police and the public to help find anyone who might be able to find his relatives.

If you are able to help find Mr Tune's family call the Coroners office on 01482 613009 quoting log 389 11/04/2018.