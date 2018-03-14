Do you know where missing Leeds girl Chloe, 16, is?

Have your say

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing in Leeds.

Chloe Scheres, pictured, was reported missing at 8pm last night.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins, slim, with a pale complexion and shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a light pink Adidas sweatshirt, a purple coat, blue jeans and grey trainers.

The teenager is known to frequent Leeds city centre around Boar Lane, Briggate and Albion Street, the bus station, the train station and Leeds City College.

Detective Inspector Susan MacLachlan, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen Chloe or who knows her current whereabouts as we are concerned for her welfare and need to check she is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 2237 of March 13.