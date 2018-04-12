Do you own one of these toy cars that could be worth thousands of pounds?

Check your loft, check your sheds and check your old toy boxes.

In fact, check your parents' house and your children's' toy boxes while you're at it.

Some of the valuable vehicles

You could be THOUSANDS of pounds richer without even realising it.

Comparison website Go Compare have taken the time to kindly list all of the rare models and valuable vehicles on the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels and the 65th anniversary of Matchbox.

Top 10 most-expensive models

The rear-loading Volkswagen Microbus Beach Bomb was an unreleased prototype. Its extreme rarity meant we were unable to secure a photo for this project, explaining its omission on the project page.

The most recent valuation stands at £80,000 to £120,000. Rear-loading was unique to this Beach Bomb, which is what makes it so rare. This model was never released because its high centre of gravity made it prone to falling off the track.

(1969) Rear-loading Volkswagen Microbus Beach Bomb (pink): £80,000 to £120,000

(1961) Magirus-Deutz Truck, Matchbox (tan/orange): £8,513

(1966) Opel Diplomat, Matchbox (sea foam green): £4,812

(1965) Dodge Wreck Truck, Matchbox (green/yellow): £4,257

(1971) Olds 442, Hot Wheels (purple): £3,372

(1969) Custom AMX, Hot Wheels (blue): £3,138

(1971) Bye Focal, Hot Wheels (purple): £2,772

(1968) Mercury Cougar, Matchbox (cream): £2,739

(1968) Mercury Station Wagon, Matchbox (Yellow): £2,665

(1971) Evil Weevil, Hot Wheels (purple): £2,098

Click here (http://www.gocompare.com/car-insurance/wheeler-dealer/) to go through the website and see more information, including a Q&A with experts and the full appreciation and value list.