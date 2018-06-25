Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him about a burglary attempt in Leeds

Police investigating an attempted burglary in Leeds want to speak to this man.

Officers have released his photograph and say they want to talk to him in connection with the incident, which took place at a house on Bankfield in Bardsey on May 1 at 1.30pm.

A blue Audi S3 approached the house and dropped off a man, who tried to get inside.

The man then walked down the street and got back into the Audi before making off.

Two men aged 27 and 23 have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to get in contact. They say they want to speak to him in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 13180207749.