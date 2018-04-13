Do you recognise this man wanted in connection with Hull theft?

Police investigating a burglary at a hairdressers in Hull have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace.

It happened on Prospect Street at around 7.30pm on April 1. An offender broke in by smashing the door and stole electronic equipment including two laptops, an iPad and a quantity of cash.

A CCTV image issued by police.

The images were captured in a shop on Spring Bank the following day.

Humberside Police is asking for anyone who recognises him to get in touch via 101 quoting log 472 of 01/04/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.