Do your crest! Leeds United fans design own badges as row rumbles on

Bosses at Leeds United have underlined their commitment to getting fans involved in the decision on the club’s new badge.

Supporters hit back after United unveiled a cartoon-style crest to replace the current badge.

It led to Leeds managing director, Angus Kinnear, telling the YEP that United will now carry out further consultations with fans about the crest.

And now, in a new statement, the club has highlighted the need to extend its consultation, and revealed that supporters will be able to get involved with the plans for the crest next week.

The statement said: “The volume and depth of opinions expressed reinforced the level of passion our fan base has for our club.

“While the current board of directors are custodians of Leeds United the fans will always be at the heart of everything we do, and you will be listened to.”

United also thanked fans for their feedback after the crest was unveiled.

More than 70,000 people have signed an online petition calling for it to be scrapped. The statement added: “We conducted thorough research into the desire for a change to the crest to symbolise a new era for the club.

“However, we also appreciate the need to extend the consultation with supporters and we are committed to working with you to create an identity we can all be proud of.

“We will release further information on how supporters can get involved in the process next week.” The club had previously said that more than 10,000 people were consulted over the crest, and more than six months of research was conducted.

Readers have sent in their designs for what United’s new badge should look like since the crest was released on Wednesday.

They include two proposals mocked up by designer Paul Sansome - one centred around the old Yorkshire rose badge and another with a blue and yellow logo inside a shield below the words ‘Leeds United’.

Other creative ideas came from @ellandread on Twitter.

