Doctor Who fans loved this very niche Sheffield reference in last night’s episode

Doctor Who is helping to put Sheffield on the map – but a brilliant throwaway line in last night’s episode is one that only people from the Steel City would probably understand.

And that’s because the old police box in Surrey Street was given its very own starring role in last night episode of the BBC One sci-fi show – but which may have left viewers across Britain scratching their heads.

As new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker revealed her iconic blue Police Box TARDIS for the first time, companion Graham (Bradley Walsh) exclaimed: “It's an old police box!”

READ MORE: Hundreds of fans greet Doctor Who stars at Sheffield premiere

And fellow companion Yaz (Mandip Gill) replied: “Yeah like that one on Surrey Street, Only the one in town's green.”

With viewers across the country wondering where Surrey Street was and why the box was a different shade, the city’s Doctor Who fans loved the reference and took to Twitter.

The police box in Surrey Street was mentioned in last night's Doctor Who.

Stephen Birch said: “Love that they mention the police box on Surrey Street on @bbcdoctorwho.”

READ MORE: ‘We don’t get aliens in Sheffield!’ Everyone was saying the same thing about Doctor Who

Chris Ince said: “So, it’s a throwaway line, but there actually is a police box in Surrey Street in Sheffield (opposite my barbers) and it is green/

And Steve Turner added: “Like the one on Surrey Street...” Great nod, #DoctorWho.”

Lee Fisher tweeted: "Like the one on Surrey Street?" what a line. Only those familiar with Sheffield will get it.”

Vickster51‏ wrote: “Loving the reference to Surrey Street in Sheffield's green police box!! #DoctorWho.”

The box, which is at the side of the Town Hall, dates from 1928 and is a Grade II listed building.

READ MORE: “Only idiots carry knives:” New Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker in anti-knife message in Sheffield episode

It was one of 120 police boxes in Sheffeld instigated by then Chief Constable Percy J Sillitoe and was introduced at a time when telephone communications were in their infancy.

Police boxes were introduced as a means of utilising communications technology to improve police efficiency and be more pro-active with the public they served at a time when many homes did not routinely have telephones.

The box is the city’s sole survivor and with a phone on the outside so members of the public could contact the police.

Inside, the boxes had a desk and stool where the patrolling officers could have meal breaks and write reports. The boxes could also be used as temporary lock-ups if necessary for those arrested and awaiting transport to a police station.