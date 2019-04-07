Does Leeds singer Ben Lancaster wow judges in grand final of BBC show All Together Now?

VIEWERS are set discover if Leeds singer Ben Lancaster's performance of True by Spandau Ballet wowed the 100 judges in the grand final of BBC talent show All Together Now.

Ben, 23, won through to the final with his performance of Stevie Wonder's Master Blaster while his mum Jane and his girlfriend Ruth Cass of Pudsey cheered him on at the live heats.

A total of 86 of the 100 judges stood up to support Ben as he won top spot in his heat.

Ben's mum Jane said "that's my boy" as judges including former Spice girl Geri Halliwell danced and joined in with Ben's singing.

Geri Halliwell, said: "Ben, you can sing amazingly."

Ben, who grew up in Morley, said he plans to watch this Saturday's final on BBC One with his family in Gildersome.

All Together Now presenters Rob Beckett and Geri Halliwell

Viewers will find out who wins the contest and walks off with the £50,000 first prize in the show, which is hosted by comedian Rob Beckett and Geri Halliwell.

Talking about the live heats, Ben said: "All my friends from home loved the fact that I mentioned I was from Morley."

Ben said he was anxious as he waited to perform in the final, adding: "But, then at the same time, I was filled with so much joy as I never even expected to make it to the final."

Ben, a former Morley High School student, said he has been singing since he was eight-years-old and first started with karaoke singing on family holidays.

Ben Lancaster

He trained for three-years at The Renaissance Arts College in Leeds, where he had acting, singing and dance classes.

Ben, who wants to work in musical theatre, sings True by Spandau Ballet in the final: "I have put my own twist on it and made it my own," he said.

"It sounds very different to the original version. I think it's something that the 100 judges wouldn't expect from me."

Ben,who has a brother Sam, 13, and sister Elizabeth 22, was working as an usher in a West End theatre in London when the show was filmed.

He said he is now playing acoustic gigs in bars and pubs in London.

He said is is continuing to apply for roles in musical theatre shows in London and is hoping to record some of the 20 songs he has written.

The BBC describes All Together Now as The nation’s favourite singalong contest, where singers face TV’s biggest judging panel ‘The 100’ - made up of singers and experts from all musical backgrounds – to win £50,000.

The All Together Now grand final will be screened on BBC One from 7.05pm on Saturday April 13.

Finalists will be performing songs by artists as diverse as Ella Eyre, Pharrell Williams, Cee Lo Green, Prince, U2 and Meatloaf.

The ten acts in the final will perform together for the first time in a big group number to open the show.

The three acts with the highest scores at the end of the night will perform one final time in a nail-biting sing off, with a new song of their choice.