Dog bites cyclist near riverfront in York

A dog chased a cyclist on a football pitch and bit his leg in York.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident at the football pitch near to the cycle track in between the church on Leeman Road and Scarborough Bridge at around 10.45am on Thursday.

A man was cycling onto the pitch in order to get to the riverfront, when a loose dog chased after him and bit his right leg.

The owners were "abusive and aggressive towards the male and refused to provide any details," North Yorkshire Police said.

There were around three people with two dogs, which were black and brown but of an unknown breed.

The victim has suffered a puncture wound and bruising to his right leg, and was offered a tetanus jab and antibiotics.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email emily.clark@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180195045.