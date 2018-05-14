Dog bites victim in attack on Scarborough street

Police are appealing for witnesses to a dog attack in Scarborough.

It happened on Gladstone Lane and involved a dog that was off the lead.

The dog approached a member of the public and jumped up, biting the victim on the torso, before chasing the victim down the street.

The dog was a large Boxer-type dog and was with a man aged in his late-20s to early-30s.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“If this was you and your dog, I urge you to get in contact to work together to prevent any further incidents of a similar nature.”

Anyone with information about the incident which occurred at about 7.50pm on Saturday, May 5 is asked to contact the force on 101 and ask for PC 1092 Nick Simpson, quoting reference number 12180078344.