Dog owners urged to consider their pets as heatwave looks set to bake Yorkshire all week

With temperatures expected to hit record highs in Yorkshire this week, dog owners are being urged to consider the welfare of their pets.

WEATHER: Yorkshire to bake in year’s hottest temperature as mercury tops 30C

Dog enjoying a day at the beach. PIC: Dogs Trust

Temperatures are set to soar as summer gets into full swing following a warm and dry weekend and highs of 30C are being predicted for some parts of the country.

With that in mind, charity Dogs Trust have some interesting advice for people with four-legged friends, including the best time to take them for a walk in the warm weather and how to avoid sun burn.

Of course it isn't all just about what to do when out walking.

They also have tips for when out in the car with your furry friend along with help with keeping them hydrated.

Why you could be banned for taking hayfever tablets behind the wheel as drug driving soars in Yorkshire

On their website, Dogs Trust give these nuggets of advice:

- Don't excessively walk your dog

- Avoid walking your dog at the hottest times of the day - often morning or later in the evenings can be cooler

- Always take plenty of water with you when out with your dog

- Make sure the dog has shade to cool off in, either inside or when out

- Take your dog to the groomers and keep their fur clipped

- Dogs can get sun burned - especially white dogs or those with little hair so try and keep them out of direct sun

- Think twice about any car trips with your dog - avoid congested roads or busy times of day when they could overheart in the car if you are caught up in traffic

- If driving with your dog plan your journey considering cooler times of the day and places to take breaks

- Don't leave your dog in a car - as temperatures rise, dogs overheat quickly and leaving them for as little as 20 minutes could prove fatal