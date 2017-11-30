Dogfight over Amy Johnson plane goes to Parliament

AN MP has weighed into the campaign to save a replica of Amy Johnson’s Gipsy Moth from leaving Hull.

North Hull MP Diana Johnson raised questions in the House of Commons about the future of the life-size replica, which was built by inmates at Hull Jail for City of Culture celebrations.

Artist Leonard Brown worked with inmates at Hull Jail to create the life size replica of Amy Johnson's Gypsy Moth

It came after artist Leonard Brown, who has been working on the project since 2015, voiced his disappointment, after being told the plane, on display at the city’s Paragon Station, is destined for the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington.

Since then he has had three offers of new homes, including at the St Stephen’s shopping centre in Hull.

Ms Johnson told the House of Commons there had been no consultation, asking: “Can we have a statement from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) about why they have decided why that plane which means so much to the city is to be moved down the road to York without asking the artist or key players in Hull about its future?”

Mr Brown, whose work includes a statue of Eleanor Rigby made out of £1m used banknotes, said he was delighted the issue had been aired in Parliament.

He said: “Try going to Liverpool and saying you want the statue of the Beatles and see how far you get. This is the same. I am delighted people are taking it up. If it’s in Parliament, people will listen now.”

Miss Johnson was hailed a global superstar after becoming the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia in 1930.

In a written answer Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah admitted on Wednesday that Mr Brown was “not consulted as the replica Gipsy Moth remains the property and responsibility of HMP Hull.”

He added: “HMP Hull approached and held discussions about the permanent placement of the replica Gipsy Moth with the City of Culture organisation, Network Rail for the use of Paragon Station, Curator Hull Museums, Museums Registrar (East Riding) and Sewerby Hall before the decision was taken to locate house the replica at Yorkshire Air Museum.”