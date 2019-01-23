Dome to host charity fight night for murdered Doncaster boxer Tom Bell

A huge fight night is to be staged at The Dome in memory of murdered Doncaster boxer Tom Bell.

The event will take place at the venue on February 15 with a string of local amateur boxers taking part in a series of bouts in tribute to the 21-year-old who died after being shot at Balby’s Maple Tree pub last Thursday night.

A fight night will be held for Tom Bell at The Dome. (Photo: Steel Stream Design).

The night has been arranged by Jimmy Harrington from the Spirit of Freedom boxing gym where Tom trained.

He said: “The event will be the best because only the best is the least Tom deserved.

“We will do you proud Tom.”

Further details and ticket details will be released in the coming days.

The event will feature registered boxers with an officiated club under English amateur boxing rules.

All profits will go to a fundraising appeal set up in the wake of Tom’s death.

Added Jimmy: “Let’s fill the venue -Tom Bell gone but never forgotten.”