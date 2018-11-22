Don Your Way column: Whose bright idea was it to have all the roadworks at once in Doncaster?

If you have driven on any of Doncaster's main roads these past few weeks, chances are, like me, you will have encountered a set of roadworks.

Or two. Or three. Or even four.

Darren Burke is not impressed about the amount of roadworks in Doncaster at the moment.

For in their wisdom, Doncaster Council and the various utility companies seem to have got their heads together to ensure that Christmas really has come early for the motorists of the town this year with cones and temporary traffic lights aplenty all over the shop.

What marvellous planning.

Why clog up just one major arterial route when you can clog them all up at the same time?

Wheatley Hall Road, Thorne Road, York Road, Barnby Dun Road and Church Way through the middle of town are just some of the key routes I've encountered roadworks and delays on these past few weeks.

I've not driven down Balby Road or Bawtry Road recently, so can't comment on whether those other major roads have also been blighted by hastily dug holes and red and white traffic cones.

But who decided it would be a good idea to dig up plenty of the town's major roads at exactly the same time?

I've encountered delays on the way to work.

I've encountered delays on the way home from work.

I've encountered delays on shopping and leisure trips on Saturday mornings.

I've even encountered delays in the early hours of Sunday mornings when I've been taking my lads to their football matches.

Last weekend, several members of my family were trapped in a retail centre car park for more than an hour because roadworks were stopping cars exiting and bringing the whole area to a sorry, grinding halt.

Anyone knows that it only takes problems on one of the area's major roads for there to be a knock on effect that gridlocks and paralyses the other key carriageways in and out of the town centre.

Those living in places like Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun are particularly badly hit – as both Thorne Road and Barnby Dun Road, their only options into town, have both been subjected to temporary traffic lights at exactly the same time.

I'm sure that DMBC or whoever will tell us its all essential maintenance and maybe it is -–but why all at once?

As we approach one of the busiest times of the year, it seems absolute madness to me that Doncaster's roads should be gridlocked before we've even got into the swing of Christmas season.

The roads are only going to get busier in the weeks ahead, which in turn, can only lead to more stress and road rage, not to mention the joys of grumbling bored youngsters losing the will to live.

Get rid of the cones now!