Donald Trump banned from Sheffield and labelled 'wasteman' by Magid Magid

Donald Trump has been barred from Sheffield and labelled a "wasteman" by its Lord Mayor ahead of the US President's visit to the UK next week.

Green Party councillor Magid Magid made the announcement on Twitter, citing Mr Trump's "Muslim ban", the detention of children at the border, and withdrawing the US from the Paris Climate Agreement as reasons.

Mr Magid, who took up the ceremonial post in May, and has no power to stop an elected world leader entering the city, moved to Sheffield aged five with his family from Somalia, according to the Green Party website.

The former refugee, aged in his late 20s, tweeted on Wednesday: "I Magid Magid, Lord Mayor & first citizen of this city hereby declare that not only is Donald J Trump (@realDonaldTrump) a WASTEMAN, but he is also henceforth banned from the great city of Sheffield!

"I further declare July 13th to be Mexico Solidarity Day!"

The former president of Hull University student union urged his followers to join anti-Trump demonstrations, give money to anti-Trump organisations and lobby political leaders to oppose Trump.

Protests in London on Thursday and Friday will include "a 12 hour rave organised by world-renowned DJs", campaign group Stand Up To Trump said.

Mr Trump cancelled another proposed visit to the UK earlier this year.