Doncaster adventurer goes for swim in middle of Atlantic Ocean as 2,300 mile rowing record attempt continues

A Doncaster adventurer attempting to break the world record for rowing 2,300 miles across the Atlantic Ocean has taken a break from his gruelling efforts – by taking a swim in the middle of the ocean.

Matt Wilds, 40, is part of a four strong team attempting to row from Senegal in Africa to Suriname in South America – and the group are on course to break the current world record of 27 days.

Matt Wilds from Doncaster is rowing across the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: Row4Ocean)

The Row4Ocean team are approaching a quarter of the way into their expedition across some of the world’s most dangerous seas.

But yesterday the crew found time to take a dip in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as they continue on their epic voyage.

Matt, from Misson, is rowing 100 miles a day for up to 16 hours a day and the crew set sail from Dakar on December 14 aboard their multihull craft, The Year of Zayed.

The former Hayfield School pupil is attempting to smash four world records during the marathon voyage alongside crew mates Patrick Bol, Lewis Knollman and Andrew Ruinoff.

The Row4Ocean project is to raise awareness of the 8 billion kilos of plastic dumped into the ocean every year - a staggering 22,000,000 kilos of plastic every day.

