Doncaster Airport announces first long haul flights to Florida plus four new routes

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has announced its first long haul flights to Florida from next year.

Airline TUI has announced an extra 110,000 seats and along with direct flights to the USA, new routes to Croatia, Egypt, Turkey and Greece have also been unveiled.

A TUI spokesman said: "Recognising that not everyone wants to holiday for 7 or 14 nights, customers can find more 10 and 11 night stays thanks to an additional aircraft based in Doncaster Sheffield.

"Customers flying from Doncaster Sheffield Airport will see an increase of 110,000 seats offering holidaymakers more choice and flexibility than ever before.

Next summer TUI will be the only airline flying long haul from Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Customers wanting to fly from their local airport will now be able to book summer holidays to Sanford, Florida flying on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The soaring popularity of Croatia, the enduring appeal and consistent value of Greece and the resurgence of Turkey and Egypt are also reflected in the new programme.

Flights and holidays to Pula (Croatia), Hurghada (Egypt), Kos (Greece) and Bodrum (Turkey) have all been added to the programme from Doncaster Sheffield Airport and are unique to TUI for next summer.

Additional flights to popular destinations have been added to the programme for next summer, there will be more flights to Alicante in Spain and 10 and 11 night holiday options to Zante, Antalya and Rhodes for customers flying from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

TUI UK’s Commercial Director Richard Sofer said: “Summer 2019 is the most ambitious programme we have ever introduced. We are focusing firmly on expanding access to our amazing range of holidays through an extended regional flying programming concentrated on the core destinations holidaymakers want to travel to, while offering the flexibility of holiday duration they want.

“We’ve increased our capacity by basing an additional aircraft in Doncaster Sheffield, adding 110,000 additional seats and introducing five new routes from Doncaster Sheffield Airport for summer 2019. We are also giving customers even more opportunity when booking their summer holidays with the new addition of long haul flying and more 10 and 11 night holiday options.”

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director said “TUI is more than an airline to DSA, it is our founding partner. Adding long haul and further new routes is the next logical step to reward their many loyal customers with even more choice from DSA.

"Coming off the back of our Vision and Masterplan launches showing the true scale of what DSA can achieve, this news is a clear forward step and backing of what we want to achieve. We look forward to these routes starting in summer 19”

Thousands of free kids’ places will be available across all TUI and First Choice holidays and deposits will be just £50pp short and mid haul and £125pp long haul. Summer 2019 holidays will be on sale from Friday 5 April.