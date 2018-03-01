Doncaster Book Awards to be held today, despite snow

The annual Doncaster Book Awards are to be held this morning - despite more than 120 schools in the town being closed due to snow.

The event, which takes place at The Dome, is going ahead as planned - although hundreds of children expected to attend may be absent from today's presentation.

A spokesman said: "The committee are on their way to The Dome for the finale with determined gait. If you can get there... see you later!

"The Finale at The Dome is still on. If your school has closed and they are not coming - bring a parent/carer with you and register with us that you are there."

The event ties in with World Book Day, which sees youngsters dressing up as their favourite book characters.

However, blizzards have closed more than 120 schools in Doncaster with scores of youngsters missing out on the annual dressing-up day.