Doncaster brass band hit right note with contest success

A leading Doncaster brass band narrowly missed out on promotion - but hit the right note at one of the country's top musical contests.

Hatfield Band were among dozens of bands from across the country taking part in Saturday's British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool.

And the band landed fifth place in the Senior Cup section of the contest at the resort's Winter Gardens - but just missed out on moving into a higher division at next year's competition.

A band spokesman said: "The band frustratingly missed promotion to next year's Grand Shield Contest by one place.

"Ahhh well, to next year and to continue with the building of Hatfield Band, an organisation making much positive progress.

"Thank you to you our supporters for all your good wishes, ...they worked!

"And thank you to all the players and back room team, your efforts and support are much appreciated."

The band, conducted by Stan Lippeatt, were among 20 from across Britain all tackling the same piece of music, a test piece called Diadem Of Gold.

The bands perform the music in front of judges who can only listen to the music from behind a screen so they are unaware of which band they are watching.

The bands are then marked on a number of musical factors with the top four bands progressing to next year's Grand Shield with the bottom four relegated to the Senior Trophy, much like football competitions.