Doncaster cake maker lands starring role on Kirstie Allsopp's Christmas TV show

A cake maker from Doncaster is hoping to rise to the occasion and sparkle after landing a starring role on a Christmas TV show.

Chloe Tedaldi has been picked to appear on Channel 4 show Kirstie's Handmade Christmas, showing off her skills to presenter Kirstie Allsopp in the run up to the festive season.

Chloe has been baking professionally for four years.

Chloe, 33, from Armthorpe, will be designing a Christmas cake on the show, which is scheduled to be aired on December 11 at 5pm.

She said: "I saw a cake decorating competition for the show advertised on Facebook last year.

"I applied but unfortunately didn’t get through to the final. I applied again this year as I love the show anyway and I got through the various stages with my own design for a Christmas cake and made the final which is on the show."

She set up her own cake making business Chloe’s Cakes and Bakes around four years ago.

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp.

She added: "I have always enjoyed baking for others so thought I’d give it a go as a business.

"It is just something that I do part time as I also work part time at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"I’d done plenty of baking before but never iced or decorated a cake, until I was asked to create a communion cake for a neighbour's daughter. I fell in love with cake decorating from there. I’m completely self taught and certainly like to challenge myself."

One of Chloe's cake creations.

Chloe is self taught.

She has created a number of stunning cake designs.

This cute tortoise cake was one of her designs.

The show will be aired on Channel 4.