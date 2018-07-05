Doncaster car firm named among Britain's top 100 companies

A Doncaster car dealer has been named among the top 100 companies in Britain.

Stoneacre, which has a number of dealerships in the town, has been named as one of the country's biggest and best private firms in the annual Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 which ranks companies based on biggest sales.

Stoneacre boss Shaun Foweather.

The car company is just one of four Yorkshire based firms to be included in the top 100 and Stoneacre, which grabbed 100th place, is a new entrant on the list, now in its 17th year.

Managing director Shaun Foweather, 55, has led a series of acquisitions, leading to sales growth of 26% to an annualised £708m last year.

Published this weekend, the list shows the four Yorkshire firms on the list achieved combined sales of £4.2bn and profits of £682m in their last financial year, and collectively employ more than 13,000 people.

The highest-ranked company in the region is Bradford-based JCT600 at No 45 with sales of £1.3bn in 2017, up 2%.

The local firms appear with businesses from around the UK, including high-profile national brands such as Aston Martin, Dyson, JCB and Specsavers.

This year, the 100 companies reached a record £205bn in total sales, up an average of 16% on the prior year, with record total profits of £23.5bn, up by 10%. An impressive 90 companies increased sales in their latest financial year.

Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC UK, said: “Once again, Britain’s most ambitious private enterprises have shown their mettle by shrugging off uncertainty to grow at an even faster rate than the year before.

"The businesses in the Top Track 100 are an inspiration to all, showing just what can be achieved with entrepreneurial spirit and a determination to succeed. The four companies in Yorkshire and Humberside are the kinds of firms that provide the backbone of our economy, and we at HSBC UK are thrilled to see them thrive.”