Doncaster diet guru devises meal plan that allows you to eat McDonald’s, KFC and Subway

A millionaire diet guru from Doncaster has devised a meal plan - that allows followers to scoff takeaway treats like McDonald’s, KFC and Subway.
Terri Ann Nunns, who lost seven stone on her own diet regime, has drawn up a list of meals under 500 calories available from the UK’s favourite take away food joints – and the diet is proving a hit online.
The guilt free guide to dining out has been drafted up by Terri, 35, and Strictly star Katie Piper and also includes the best dishes to choose at Nando’s, Costa and Zizzi if you are watching your weight, with some examples listed below.
The mum of four now rakes in £500,000 a year after creating her own weight loss plan from the elements of different diets that worked for her.
She and Katie teamed up earlier this year to launch the Healthy Happy Mum Plan and now they have worked with dietician Ro Huntriss to produce the ultimate guide to low calorie options at high street restaurants.
She said: “Even fast food outlets such as KFC and McDonald's need not be off the menu with plenty of options coming in at under 500 calories.
She added: “It sounds a bit of a cliché but I really have turned my life around thanks to the diet plan that I created.
“Just a few years ago I was a single parent, overweight and broke and I just knew that something had to change.”
Terri Ann now has over 70,000 active members on her plan and has a social media audience of more than three million.
She has since married and lives a lavish lifestyle from the success of her plan.
The Doncaster mum swapped her one-bed flat for a mansion and is living a luxury lifestyle with designer clothes and exotic holidays after inventing the Terri-Ann 123 diet plan when she piled on the pounds following two pregnancies in a year.
Here are some of the diet friendly options by chain:
NANDO’S
Grilled Chicken Burger: 380 cals
Spicy Rice (Large) 393 cals
5 Chicken Wings 467 cals
Gooey Caramel Cheesecake 415 cals
Grilled Chicken Pitta: 381 cals
Halloumi Sticks & Dip: 441 cals
Plain Fillet Steak Prego Roll: 364 cals
Salted Caramel Brownie 389
KFC
Zinger Burger: 450 cals
Fillet Burger: 440 cals
Flamin' Wrap: 305 cals
Large Popcorn Chicken: 465 cals
Toasted Twister: 480 cals
Original Recipe Ricebox: 500 cals
Zinger Ricebox: 485 cals
Veggie Ricebox: 307 cals
MCDONALD’S
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel: 480 cals
Sausage & Egg McMuffin: 430 cals
Filet-o-Fish: 329 cals
Spicy Vegetable Deluxe: 412 cals
Bacon Double Cheeseburger: 495 cals
Chicken Legend/BBQ Sauce: 484 cals
McChicken Sandwich: 388 cals
McDonald's Fries (Medium): 337 cals
SUBWAY
Breast Chicken 306
Teriyaki Chicken 322
Tikka Chicken 310
Big Beef Melt 403
Steak & Cheese: 355 cals
Meatball Marinara: 439 cals
Spicy Italian: 482 cals
Tuna: 355 cals
ASK ITALIAN
Rosemary & Sea Salt Bread: 499 cals
Bruschetta: 321 cals
Calamari (1 Serving): 476 cals
Butterfly King Prawns: 416 cals
Pollo Milanese: 480 cals
Kids Margherita: 423 cals
ZIZZI
Bufala Caprese: 380 cals
Skinny Pollo Roquito: 488 cals
GF Super Zucca Salad: 500 cals
Ravioli Di Capra: 494 cals
Risotto Funghi: 439 cals
King Prawn Linguine: 498 cals
BEEFEATER
Crispy Flat Cap Mushrooms: 489 cals
Loads Potato Dippers: 494 cals
Beef Bites: 484 cals
8oz Sirloin with salad: 455 cals
Sweet Potato fries: 350 cals
Roasted Vegetable Linguine: 492 cals
COSTA
Salami and Tomato Panini: 449 cals
Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich 396
Smoked Salmon & Soft Cheese: 372
BLT: 405 cals
Feta & Tomato Pasta Salad: 472 cals
Ham & Cheese Toastie: 307 cals
