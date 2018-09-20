Doncaster diet guru devises meal plan that allows you to eat McDonald’s, KFC and Subway

A millionaire diet guru from Doncaster has devised a meal plan - that allows followers to scoff takeaway treats like McDonald’s, KFC and Subway.

Terri Ann Nunns, who lost seven stone on her own diet regime, has drawn up a list of meals under 500 calories available from the UK’s favourite take away food joints – and the diet is proving a hit online.

Doncaster diet guru Terri Ann Nunns has devised a plan that allows users to eat low calories meals from McDonald's, KFC and Subway.

The guilt free guide to dining out has been drafted up by Terri, 35, and Strictly star Katie Piper and also includes the best dishes to choose at Nando’s, Costa and Zizzi if you are watching your weight, with some examples listed below.

READ MORE: Millionaire lifestyle of broke Doncaster mum who became a UK diet sensation

The mum of four now rakes in £500,000 a year after creating her own weight loss plan from the elements of different diets that worked for her.

She and Katie teamed up earlier this year to launch the Healthy Happy Mum Plan and now they have worked with dietician Ro Huntriss to produce the ultimate guide to low calorie options at high street restaurants.

READ MORE: Meet Terri Ann Nunns – the millionaire Doncaster diet guru

She said: “Even fast food outlets such as KFC and McDonald's need not be off the menu with plenty of options coming in at under 500 calories.

She added: “It sounds a bit of a cliché but I really have turned my life around thanks to the diet plan that I created.

“Just a few years ago I was a single parent, overweight and broke and I just knew that something had to change.”

Terri Ann now has over 70,000 active members on her plan and has a social media audience of more than three million.

She has since married and lives a lavish lifestyle from the success of her plan.

The Doncaster mum swapped her one-bed flat for a mansion and is living a luxury lifestyle with designer clothes and exotic holidays after inventing the Terri-Ann 123 diet plan when she piled on the pounds following two pregnancies in a year.

Here are some of the diet friendly options by chain:

NANDO’S

Grilled Chicken Burger: 380 cals

Spicy Rice (Large) 393 cals

5 Chicken Wings 467 cals

Gooey Caramel Cheesecake 415 cals

Grilled Chicken Pitta: 381 cals

Halloumi Sticks & Dip: 441 cals

Plain Fillet Steak Prego Roll: 364 cals

Salted Caramel Brownie 389

KFC

Zinger Burger: 450 cals

Fillet Burger: 440 cals

Flamin' Wrap: 305 cals

Large Popcorn Chicken: 465 cals

Toasted Twister: 480 cals

Original Recipe Ricebox: 500 cals

Zinger Ricebox: 485 cals

Veggie Ricebox: 307 cals

MCDONALD’S

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel: 480 cals

Sausage & Egg McMuffin: 430 cals

Filet-o-Fish: 329 cals

Spicy Vegetable Deluxe: 412 cals

Bacon Double Cheeseburger: 495 cals

Chicken Legend/BBQ Sauce: 484 cals

McChicken Sandwich: 388 cals

McDonald's Fries (Medium): 337 cals

SUBWAY

Breast Chicken 306

Teriyaki Chicken 322

Tikka Chicken 310

Big Beef Melt 403

Steak & Cheese: 355 cals

Meatball Marinara: 439 cals

Spicy Italian: 482 cals

Tuna: 355 cals

ASK ITALIAN

Rosemary & Sea Salt Bread: 499 cals

Bruschetta: 321 cals

Calamari (1 Serving): 476 cals

Butterfly King Prawns: 416 cals

Pollo Milanese: 480 cals

Kids Margherita: 423 cals

ZIZZI

Bufala Caprese: 380 cals

Skinny Pollo Roquito: 488 cals

GF Super Zucca Salad: 500 cals

Ravioli Di Capra: 494 cals

Risotto Funghi: 439 cals

King Prawn Linguine: 498 cals

BEEFEATER

Crispy Flat Cap Mushrooms: 489 cals

Loads Potato Dippers: 494 cals

Beef Bites: 484 cals

8oz Sirloin with salad: 455 cals

Sweet Potato fries: 350 cals

Roasted Vegetable Linguine: 492 cals

COSTA

Salami and Tomato Panini: 449 cals

Roast Chicken Salad Sandwich 396

Smoked Salmon & Soft Cheese: 372

BLT: 405 cals

Feta & Tomato Pasta Salad: 472 cals

Ham & Cheese Toastie: 307 cals

READ MORE: £500,000 a year Doncaster mum turned diet guru announces UK tour