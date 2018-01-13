Doncaster dragon boat challenge raises over £15k

An annual dragon boat race held in Doncaster has helped to raise more than £15,000 for charity.

Last year's race, held on July 17, has raised a record-high total of £15,780.

A total of 28 teams took part

Some 28 teams took part in the challenge at Lakeside, with each dragon boat team raising money for their chosen charity, with the remainder being donated to The Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s or given out as community grants.

The event was organised by The Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s and Visit Doncaster.

A spokesman for The Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s said: "This was the eighth time the annual event has been held and £97,081 has now been raised for charities

and worthy causes as a result.

"The Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s and Visit Doncaster would like to thank all those who contributed to a fantastic day of family fun and in particular to the crews that

entered into the racing, together with the support from their colleagues, families and friends."

Last year's winning crew was Rampton Raiders (from Rampton Hospital and supporting the Eve Merton Dreams Trust), very closely followed by Denton & Nickels and Go Green.

The Ladies final was won by the Eve Merton Dreams Trust Racy Rowers and the Coxless Pairs (representing TIA Rescue Dogs) were runners up.

The Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s, in conjunction with Visit Doncaster, is delighted to announce the final figure raised for Charities and worthy causes from this year’s Doncaster Dragon Boat Challenge was a record £15,780.

The event will be held again on July 7 this year and teams that enter will again be able to choose their own registered charity to benefit from the majority of the money raised by their own racing crew.

For further details or information on any of the above, please contact John Day from Rotary on: 01302 788464 or Richard Young from Visit Doncaster on: 01302 736036.

The community grants distributed with funds from the annual fundraiser are usually amounts of £500 - £1000, given to worthy causes primarily within the Doncaster metropolitan borough.

The club annually invites applications for the grants in conjunction with Doncaster Council for Voluntary Services.

Applications can be from any local charity or community group, and although help is often from groups concerned with children, recipients can include people of any age.