Doncaster drivers warned of 85 WEEKS of road disruption as work starts on £14m library

Doncaster town centre drivers are being warned of 85 WEEKS of potential road disruption and diversions as work starts on the town's new £14 million library and museum.

Construction on the mulit-million project is due to get under way on October 1 and signs have been erected by Doncaster Council warning of more than a year and a half of potential ‘inconvenience’ in and around the Waterdale area.

During the early part of the works, Chamber Road will be closed from Waterdale to the Chamber Road car park entrance with access to the car park via College Road.

A tweet from Doncaster Council said: “We're also suspending six pay and displays near the top of Chequer Road. Hoardings will soon go up ready for work to start on the new Central Library and Museum.”

The Cultural and Learning Centre, based on Chequer Road, is hoped to be completed by the summer of 2020.

The four-storey structure will incorporate the historic Doncaster Girls’ High School building which has been preserved ahead of work starting.

The plans will see four existing buildings - Doncaster Central Library, Doncaster Archives in Balby, Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, and the Library Services for Schools at Top Road, Barnby Dun - centralised to one building.

The new building will also become home to the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry exhibition, education space, a start up space for small and micro businesses and small and micro-business start-up space and training and conference facilities.

It comes just a few weeks after nearby Hall Gate was closed to traffic as work on Doncaster Council’s Quality Streets initiative continues. The road will be closed off until April next year as the area undergoes a £2 million makeover.