Doncaster elects its first ever Muslim mayor

Doncaster has elected its first ever Muslim and Asian mayor.

Coun Majid Khan will become the borough's new Civic Mayor after being voted into the position by Doncaster councillors this morning.

He also made history after becoming the first Muslim councillor to be elected in Doncaster. He replaces Councillor George Derx who has completed his year in office.

Coun Khan, said: “I am delighted to have been voted the Civic Mayor for Doncaster.

"What makes it extra special is that I am the first Mayor from an ethnic minority. When my parents left Kashmir to come to England they could have never imagined that one of their sons would go on to be the first citizen of Doncaster.

“I will help Doncaster advance and will do everything in my power to represent the people of the borough. Coun Derx has done a fantastic job for during his term and is a credit to the people of Doncaster.

“This is an important role and one with a wide range of duties and responsibilities. It will be an honour to serve the people of Doncaster.”

Coun Khan, who is the Labour councillor for Bessacarr, Cantley and Lakeside, has selected the Doncaster branch of the Samaritans as his chosen charity for the year.

The many events that have been organised throughout the year will all raise money for this charity.

His appointment comes in the same week that 28-year-old Magid Magid was elected as the first Muslim Lord Mayor of Sheffield.